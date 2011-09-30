Steven Snow sentenced to six months in jail for carbon monoxide deaths

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Steven Snow told a crowded Lucas County Common Pleas Courtroom he was only trying to help a friend.

But his actions on a cold winter night killed four people.

"I would like to apologize to all the families in this situation because it was a tragedy" said Snow.

Tamara McDaniel, 39, and her three children Damien Reyes, 18, Domonique Reyes, 16, and Taralynn Wood, 10, were homeless and moved into a Hamilton Street house owned by Snow.

But it had no utilities.

On March 21, Snow put a gas generator inside the home to power space heaters.

The McDaniel family went to sleep and never woke up. The cause of death was listed as carbon monoxide poisoning.

Last month, Snow was found guilty of reckless homicide.

"Death is never easy to accept. What makes the situation harder is it happened to four people and it could have been prevented" said Samantha McDaniel, niece of Tamara, in a victim impact statement read in court.

Judge Stacy Cook sentences Snow to three years community control.

That will include six months in jail and one thousand hours of community service.

She said Snow meant no harm but his decision to place the generator inside the house was misguided and deadly.

"In this particular situation, this was not a house he was actually trying to rent. The house by all definition is a house people should not be living in."

Snow tell the court the deaths will haunt him for the rest of his life. He's now receiving counseling.

"I only wish to do good. I don't have no need to do anything bad. I always try to help anybody I can help. I'm truly sorry and apologize to all of the family members."

Snow is also ordered to serve most of his community service in a homeless shelter and have no contract with the McDaniel family.

