Minimum wage to increase in OH

COLUMBUS, OH (WTOL) - Ohio's minimum wage is scheduled to increase on January 1, 2012 to $7.70 per hour for non-tipped employees and to $3.85 per hour for tipped employees, plus tips.

The information came from a news release by the Ohio Department of Commerce.



Ohio's current minimum wage is $7.40 per hour for non-tipped employees and $3.70 for tipped employees, plus tips.

On January 1, 2012, the increased minimum wage will apply to employers who gross more than $283,000 per year. Currently, Ohio's minimum wage applies to employers who gross over $271,000 per year.

The Constitutional Amendment passed by Ohio voters in November 2006 states that Ohio's minimum wage shall increase on January 1 of each year by the rate of inflation.



Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

