Steve Levorchick named Ottawa County sheriff

OTTAWA COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - Steve Levorchick has been hired as the new sheriff of Ottawa County.

He'll be sworn in Oct. 7.

Levorchick acted as interim sheriff after the retirement of Bob Bratton, who became the police chief of Genoa.

The decision was made by the Ottawa County Democratic Party's Central Committee.

