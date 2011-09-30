JOBS: Hollywood Casino Toledo accepting dealer applications

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Hollywood Casino Toledo is still accepting applications for dealer positions and plans to announce more positions Sunday.

The dealers who are hired will begin training at Owens Community College on Oct. 31. Candidates will be trained how to deal all types of table games including blackjack, roulette, craps and poker. Individuals that excel in the training classes may be tapped for supervisory roles.

Applications are being accepted through their website. Click to view the website: hollywoodcasinotoledo.com

Also click to view the web page with current job openings.



The minimum requirements for the positions are:

• Must be 21 years of age

• Have a high school diploma or equivalent

• Ability to work flexible hours including nights, weekends and holidays

• Submit to and pass a drug test and background check

• Commit to at least 5 weeks of training for 20 hours per week

The general manager said in a news release, "Today marks an important step for us at Hollywood Casino," said General Manager Richard St. Jean. "We are beginning the process, hiring the first big wave of more than 1,200 employees that will make up the team responsible for the successful opening of Toledo's casino. Applications will be evaluated in the order that we receive them, so we encourage everyone to apply early."

Hollywood Casino's GM also commented on what type of candidates they expect to hire. "First and foremost, individuals who are skilled in working with people will have a significant edge," says St. Jean. "Those that thrive in a dealer position tend to be outgoing, friendly and enjoy providing the highest level of guest service."

