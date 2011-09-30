VIRAL VIDEO: Olympic hopeful jumps 3 BMW Minis - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

VIRAL VIDEO: Olympic hopeful jumps 3 BMW Minis

LONDON (WTOL) - British long jumper and Olympic hopeful JJ Jagede successfully completed a challenge by BMW Thursday.

The car company is launching a special edition London 2012 Mini in honor of the summer Olympic games being held there.

They asked Jagede to long jump over three of the vehicles.

The video is already in the viral video charts.

