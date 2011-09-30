Drive-thru flu shots available in BG Friday - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Drive-thru flu shots available in BG Friday

 

BOWLING GREEN, OH (WTOL) - A drive-thru flu shot clinic will be open Friday at the Wood County Health District.

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on East Gypsy Lane.

The vaccine costs $20 for adults and $10 for children.

Both the shot and flu-mist versions are available.

