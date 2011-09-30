N. Toledo woman stabbed after altercation in apartment

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Walter L. Benton Jr. was arrested by Toledo Police early Saturday morning and charged with felonious assault for stabbing his wife Jessica Benton multiple times in the face and back Thursday night.

Police say Jessica Benton was arguing with her husband around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in an apartment on the 800 block of North Ontario Street.



A neighbor heard the commotion and witnessed Benton assault his wife. Benton fled the scene soon after.

Jessica Benton was transported to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center. At this hour a hospital spokesman has no information on her condition.

