Governor Kasich and Mayor Bell stand together for Issue 2

TOLEDO,OH (WTOL) - Governor John Kasich visited Toledo on Thursday pushing for support of Issue 2. He joined Toledo Mayor Mike Bell and other supporters at a dinner at the Omni in West Toledo.

Outside, dozens of local union members protested the governor and his support of Issue 2.

A Quinnipiac poll released Tuesday shows more Ohioans disapprove of both Kasich and the collective bargaining law than approve of it.



The governor said that's because they aren't informed on the issue.

"I know this... If all Ohioans understood what was really in this bill, most of them would vote for it. It's just a matter of if they can all get the information," the governor said.



Toledo Mayor Mike Bell stood with the governor tonight. The former Toledo firefighter appeared in the first ad supporting Issue 2. He says he simply doesn't see an alternative.

"Give me other solutions. I haven't seen anybody come up with any type of solution that will allow for us to do anything different than where we're going here," the mayor said.



The mayor said if the issue goes down his only alternative would be to lay off city workers.

The mayor and governor said neither of them want to see that happen.

Issue 2 will go before the voters in the November election.

