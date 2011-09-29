New political party gets OK for Michigan ballot

LANSING, MI (AP) - A new political party relying heavily on the Internet has been certified to appear on the Michigan ballot for the 2012 presidential election.

Michigan election officials say a group called Americans Elect was formally certified Thursday because no challenges were filed against its petitions. The group submitted about 54,000 valid voter signatures, well above the 32,261 required.

Americans Elect says it's a "nonpartisan nonprofit" headquartered in Washington, D.C. The group says it is certified for the ballot in six states and will seek certification in all 50 states,

Americans Elect says it doesn't have a candidate, platform or issues. The party says an online convention will make those determinations.

A nominating convention is expected in June.

The organization says it has raised more than $20 million.

