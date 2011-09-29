Toledo City Council debates what to include in Chrysler incentives

TOLEDO (WTOL) - Toledo City Council discussed proposed incentives to Chrysler for the potential expansion of the Toledo Assembly Complex on Thursday.

At issue is offering the automaker municipal job creation tax credits totaling 40 percent for future income tax paid by the eleven hundred new workers Chrysler could be hiring as a result of this expansion.

Councilman Joe McNamara suggested placing a local hiring preference on those credits.

"I want to make sure when a business comes to the city and asks for a tax incentive, the people who pay the tax for the infrastructure are benefiting from it." said McNamara.

Some council members disagree with McNamara, pointing to the city not being to tell its employees where to live.

An official expansion announcement from Chrysler is expected after it works out a new labor agreement with the UAW.

