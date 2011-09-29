Couple murdered in Central Toledo

According to Toledo police, property crime is up throughout the city. According to a series of Toledo homeowners, those burglars are getting very violent.

TOLEDO,OH (WTOL) - Police are investigating a double homicide of Andrew Baker, 28, and Tanja Cathey, 28, at a house on Sanford Street in Central Toledo.

Police received a 911 call at 7 p.m. from the 2200 block of Sanford. Relatives say Baker's brother discovered the pair and in the call said both were unconscious.

When crews arrived, they found Baker lying in a pool of blood on the living room floor. Cathey was lying on a bed in an upstairs bedroom. First responders also found the couple's two-year-old son in the bedroom with Cathey's body.

The autopsies completed Friday afternoon showed Baker was shot in the back of his head and Cathey was shot in the front of the neck and face.

There was no forced entry to the home. Gang units also responded to secure the scene.

The two-year-old boy is now staying with Cathey's grandmother. Cathey's family said she wanted to be a licensed social worker and had previously taken classes at the University of Toledo.

Investigators are now talking to witnesses and people who knew this couple.

If you know anything that can aid the investigation, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

