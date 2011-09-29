Governor's visit to Toledo brings out opponents of Senate Bill 5

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Governor Kasich was in town on Thursday for a ticketed event to drum up support for Issue 2. He was greeted by a large crowd of protesters against the ballot issue and Senate Bill 5.

Senate Bill 5 would curtail the collective bargaining rights of state employees if Issue 2 is passed.

"A lot of people like myself in the skilled trades took pay cuts to come to work in the public sector," said Marty Ueberroth, a carpenter for Toledo Public Schools. "We're giving back, we're giving back on wages, we're making less money now than we did 10 years ago."

Police were on hand to help keep the protest under control.

The event was held at the Omni in West Toledo and was expected to draw about 100 people.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.