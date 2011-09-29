Otsego Weighs Sale or Demolition of School Buildings

TONTOGANY, OH (WTOL) - The Otsego Local School District is deciding what to do with three elementary school buildings that will soon be empty.

Declining enrollment and the sour economy forced the Wood County district to combine the schools into a single, new school at the district's Tontogany campus.

The new building is scheduled for completion this summer.

"Looking at the numbers, it just wasn't practical any longer to maintain three elementary schools. I think the driving force was the downturn in the economy," said Otsego Superintendent Jim Garber.

Otsego shut down Weston Elementary in 2009 and will close Haskins Elementary at the end of this school year.

Grand Rapids Elementary will house junior high students for one year while renovations are made to the Junior High School, and it will close in 2013.

"We want to be sensitive to communities so we really have made an offer to each of the three villages," Garber said.

The district plans to either sell the school buildings to each village "as-is" for just one dollar, or, with the state paying for 55 percent of demolition, the district can demolish the buildings then sell the property to the village.

This week, Grand Rapids City Council expressed interest in buying Grand Rapids Elementary School to the Otsego School Board. Weston and Haskins are still considering the school properties.

