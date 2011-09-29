Police searching for Speedway robber - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Police searching for Speedway robber

Posted by Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Police need help identifying the man who robbed the Speedway Gas Station on West Alexis with a box cutter over the weekend.

Police say the suspect walked right up to the counter, took out a box cutter, and proceeded to put it on the clerk's wrist to demand for money.

After grabbing the cash, the suspect took off.

He is described as a white male, standing in at about 5'10, weighing around 160 pounds, and having brown hair.

If you know who he is or have any information, call CrimeStopper at 419-255-1111.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly