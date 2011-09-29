FULL INTERVIEW: Mayor Mike Bell talks about his recent trip to Asia

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Toledo Mayor Mike Bell is back from his latest overseas economic development mission, aimed at attracting new investment to the Glass City.

The mayor was joined by RGP President Dean Monske, Port Authority President Paul Toth and some local businessmen during his 11-day trip to China and Japan. The mayor is expecting several new business trips to be made to the Glass City as a result of his visit.

Among his many meetings in China, one meeting was with the executives of Five Lakes Global, the new owner of the Park Inn Hotel in downtown Toledo. That company is already distributing material about its marketing efforts to turn that complex into an international business center.

The highlights for the mayor included a visit to Toyohashi, Toledo's sister city in Japan, where he met with the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs in Japan.

For the Mayor, it's all about building on previous trips and how that's resulted in new investment in Toledo.

"We have a success story to tell with foreign investors. They have come here, invested in the City of Toledo and they go back and talk it up back in their hometowns and to the business people that they know," said Bell.

On the lighter side, the Mayor says he really enjoyed an impromptu encounter with three sumo wrestlers at a restaurant in Tokyo, as well as being slapped by legendary Japanese wrestler and martial arts fighter Antonio Inoki.

