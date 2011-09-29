Donoho bail set at 1 million dollars

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - Evan Donoho was arraigned via video Thursday at the Findlay Municipal Court and was charged with the murder of his wife, Danielle Donoho.

Bond was set at one million dollars. Bond was originally set at $500,000, but the prosecutor requested bond be increased to 1 million dollars because they had confirmed Donoho left the state after the time of the murder.

No plea was entered by Donoho. If Donoho is convicted or pleads guilty, he could face an 15 years to life in prison and a $15,000 fine.

Donoho requested an attorney and was assigned representation from the Hancock County Public Defenders office.

A preliminary hearing has been set fro 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6.

In all, six search warrants were issued in the search for the Donohos.

Danielle Donoho's ex-boyfriend, Matt Kramb said he saw Danielle last on Friday, Sept. 23 and she didn't mention any problems.

Kramb and Donoho had a son when she was 16 years-old. The son, now 13 years old, is staying with Kramb. He said their son has been strong and is helping with police as much as possible.

Danielle was reported missing by family members Monday and Findlay police arrested Evan that night. At around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday Danielle's body was found in a field south of Findlay.

Police are not revealing when or where she was killed until Evan's arraignment at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy completed Wednesday showed Danielle died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head.

