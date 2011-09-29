Police: Girl, 13, hit by drug suspect's van, dies

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A 13-year-old girl walking to church has died after being struck by a van driven by a man wanted in a federal drug case who fled police in Flint.

The Flint Journal reports narcotics officers on Wednesday spotted the van of a 28-year-old Flint man who was wanted on a warrant related to distribution of heroin. Michigan State Police say that when a trooper tried to stop the van the man drove away.

Police say the van crossed into opposing traffic and struck the girl, who was crossing the street.

Martha Walker tells the newspaper (http://bit.ly/pc5dfT) her daughter Misty Kurmas was walking to church when she was hit.

Police say the man abandoned the van and was caught while trying to flee on foot. He was jailed.

Information from: The Flint Journal, http://www.mlive.com/flint

