Worker rescued after Columbus building collapses

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A building under demolition in Columbus has collapsed, briefly trapping one worker before fire crews rescued him from atop the structure.

The Columbus Fire Department says two other workers helping tear down the building were able to free themselves.

The workers were demolishing a refrigeration warehouse just west of downtown and directly behind a fire house when the building collapsed around midday.

Fire department spokesman Bill Ehrgood (EHR'-good) says the rescued worker was being treated at a local hospital.

Ehrgood says all three workers had safety equipment on which likely prevented serious injury.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.