Pistons C Wallace arrested for drunken driving

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in suburban Detroit say Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace has been charged with drunken driving and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop.
Bloomfield Township police said Thursday that the 37-year-old Wallace was arrested about 3 a.m. Saturday after officers observed a Cadillac Escalade being driven erratically. Police said they found an unloaded pistol in a backpack.
Officers say Wallace was given a blood-alcohol test and he was above Michigan's legal limit of 0.08%.
Police declined to provide further details.
Wallace, who helped the Pistons win the 2004 NBA title, was arraigned and released on a $5,000 personal bond. His next court hearing is Monday.
An email was sent by The Associated Press seeking comment from a Wallace representative.
