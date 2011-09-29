Pistons C Wallace arrested for drunken driving

© Authorities in suburban Detroit say Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace has been charged with drunken driving and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop.

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) - Authorities in suburban Detroit say Detroit Pistons center Ben Wallace has been charged with drunken driving and unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon after a traffic stop.

Bloomfield Township police said Thursday that the 37-year-old Wallace was arrested about 3 a.m. Saturday after officers observed a Cadillac Escalade being driven erratically. Police said they found an unloaded pistol in a backpack.

Officers say Wallace was given a blood-alcohol test and he was above Michigan's legal limit of 0.08%.

Police declined to provide further details.

Wallace, who helped the Pistons win the 2004 NBA title, was arraigned and released on a $5,000 personal bond. His next court hearing is Monday.

An email was sent by The Associated Press seeking comment from a Wallace representative.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.