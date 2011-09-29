Ind. Toll Road bans lengthy trucks over high winds

GRANGER, Ind. (AP) - The Indiana Toll Road is temporarily banning some lengthy semitrailer rigs from the western part of the highway because of high wind gusts forecast for the region.

The Toll Road said the ban was in place from 5 p.m. Thursday through 2 p.m. Friday for all triple-trailers and long doubles between the South Bend West Toll Plaza and the WestPoint Toll Plaza.

It says travel in the 72-mile stretch was expected to become increasingly difficult and dangerous and that anyone traveling in high-profile vehicles should exercise caution.

