$16K missing from Grand Rapids bank holdup

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say $16,000 remains missing after bank robbers tossed the cash from a rental van while being chased by police.

The Grand Rapids Press reports (http://bit.ly/out4GB ) from a criminal complaint filed Thursday in federal court that nearly $76,000 was taken during a holdup at a West Michigan bank.

Passers-by snatched up some of the money Wednesday before police could collect it all.

A man locked bank employees and a patron inside a vault during the morning holdup. He rode a bicycle to the waiting rental truck, which was spotted by police.

He and the female driver later were arrested after leading police through several Grand Rapids area communities.

The driver later told investigators that she and her husband "tried to rob a bank" because they didn't have any money.

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids

