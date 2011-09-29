Ohioan admits driving 154 mph in fatal crash

CINCINNATI (AP) - A man driving 154 mph in a highway emergency lane when he hit a disabled car in southwest Ohio, killing the occupant, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and inducing panic.

Court records show 58-year-old Stanley Ivey, of northeast Ohio's Louisville, pleaded guilty to the charges Wednesday in Cincinnati.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://bit.ly/pTk2i2 ) reports that Ivey admits speeding on southbound Interstate 71 last Oct. 4 when his car slammed into the back of James Lester's disabled car. Lester's car caught on fire, killing him.

A message was left for Ivey's attorney.

Horrified motorists called police when they saw Ivey speeding past. He said he didn't remember the crash because of blackouts caused by a liver disorder.

Ivey could get up to 11½ years at his Oct. 31 sentencing.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.