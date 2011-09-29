Suspect in 2005 Ohio child rape pleads not guilty

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A public defender has entered a not-guilty plea for a Mexican man who was returned to southwest Ohio this week to face charges that he kidnapped and raped a 9-year-old girl in 2005.

A Butler County judge set bond at $750,000 for Alfredo Lopez Cruz at a hearing Thursday. He had disappeared soon after the assault was reported in Hamilton.

The case caused unrest that included vandalizing and burning a house where he was believed to have stayed. Mexican and U.S. authorities worked together to find him this year in Mexico.

The Cincinnati Enquirer (http://bit.ly/nBn7Ed ) reports that Lopez Cruz wore a bullet-proof vest and was surrounded by seven deputies at the hearing in Hamilton. The 31-year-old man is charged with four counts of rape and one count of kidnapping.

Information from: The Cincinnati Enquirer, http://www.enquirer.com

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.