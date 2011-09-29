Gusty winds and possible thunderstorms Thursday evening

(WTOL) - Light to moderate rain is being seen across much of Ohio and southern Michigan.

The primary concern right now is wind gusts of up to 30 to 40 miles per hour. The heaviest rain and winds will be seen in Defiance and Findlay as the storm sweeps east from Indiana.

The storms are moving quickly and will exit during the overnight hours as much cooler, wet and windy weather sets up for Friday.

