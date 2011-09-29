TPS Board accepts resignation of district's treasurer

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The Board of Education for Toledo Public Schools (TPS) has accepted the resignation of treasurer Dan Romano.

District leaders say they've had "honest" differences of opinion with Romano over the past few months regarding how TPS should move forward.

As part of the resignation, Romano will get $116,000 to cover the two years remaining on his contract.

They are beginning the search process to replace the position.

