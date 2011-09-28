Contaminated beef recalled, possible tainted beef sold in OH

Tyson Fresh Meats has recalled some lots of ground beef sold at Ohio Kroger stores after a person got sick from E. coli.

BUTLER COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - More than 130,000 pounds of beef made by Tyson has been recalled. The beef was found to be contaminated with a strand of E. coli.

The Ohio Department of Health confirmed that E. coli from the tainted meat caused people in Butler County to get sick earlier this month.

The brands of beef that people need to look out for are:

5 pound cylinders of Kroger brand beef with the code D-0211 QW

3 pound cylinders of Butchers Brand Beef with the code D-0311LWIF

3 pound cylinders of Generic Beef with the code D-0211 LWI

