Rossford residents have major concerns about Hollywood Casino

ROSSFORD, OH (WTOL) - The new Hollywood Casino in Toledo is still months away from its Grand Opening, but the city of Rossford is already taking steps to prepare.

The casino is being built just steps south of the county line separating the city of Toledo and the city of Rossford. Rossford has seen an increase in traffic since construction began and this is only expected to increase once the casino officially opens.

Jennifer Ireland lives near the construction site and is very unhappy about the noise and general disturbance to her life. Ireland has many questions about how the new casino is going to affect her neighborhood.

These concerns are not unfounded seeing as the casino is expected to draw as many as 200 thousand visitors each month, which is more than 20 times the population of Rossford.

Rossford Mayor Bill Verbosky is concerned about the large scale of the project.

Part of the concerns stems from who will provide police and emergency services to the casino. The city of Toledo is planning to collect taxes from the casino and will provide emergency first responders to the casino.

Mayor Bill Verbosky says he doesn't anticipate an increase in crime, but plans on adding more police and rescue workers just as a precaution. Verbosky is also seeking a commitment from leaders of Penn National, the owners of Hollywood Casino to help with some of the costs.

Penn National says the casino will likely have a positive effect on the economy in Rossford. The company says they plan on working with officials if traffic, public safety and other problems arise.

Rossford residents hope any problems can be avoided.

