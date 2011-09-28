RAW VIDEO: Possible tornado hits Bedford Township

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, MI (WTOL) – A woman couldn't miss the chance to capture a tornado on camera, and that is exactly what she did as it swept through her neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Susan Richardson first saw the tornado around 3:45 p.m. as it came across Temperance Road and into her "Village Meadows" neighborhood.

In the video, you can hear her yell, "It's a tornado! It's a tornado, oh my gosh!"

Risking her own safety, she ran to the back yard. The video then shows the tornado picking up debris, proof that it was touching down to the ground.

Richardson moved to get a better view and yelled, "Oh my gosh!" one more time as she got her best shot of the twister. Just minutes later, she described what she was feeling.

"I can't believe this is actually happening. I have never been that close to one. I have seen a funnel cloud far away but not that close, that was unbelievable," she said.

The tornado damaged a swing set that Matt Desposito put up this spring. It was picked up off the ground and smashed.

"I saw what looked to be a funnel cloud and the neighbor across the street watched it rip shingles off her house," Desposito said. "My wife and I grabbed the kids and headed off to the basement and called 911."

In the neighborhood, most of the homes did not have any damage, but at least one had several shingles ripped off. The homeowners were pelted by heavy rain as they scrambled to get tarps on the roof.

Elsewhere in the subdivision, Stephanie Rubley and her kids came home to a pool cover ripped off and a hot tub cover that was tossed by the tornado. Her grill was pushed off its original spot on the patio.

"Even though we weren't here they were very excited, saying what they would have done, run to the basement, panic. And that's pretty much probably what would have happened," Rubley said.

No one was injured but the Monroe County Central Dispatch set off warning sirens after numerous reports of funnel clouds and a tornado touching down.

Richardson was still amazed at what she saw.

"It's one of my highlights. I'll never forget it," said Richardson.

