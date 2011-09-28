2011's last honor flight takes off for Washington, D.C.

(WTOL) - This year's last group of World War II veterans traveled to Washington D.C. to visit the National World War II Memorial Wednesday.

This trip is being made possible by Honor Flight of Northwest, Ohio and this was Honor Flight's the last trip for 2011.

Among the 78 veterans is Edgar Willis, who is the oldest veteran, at 98, to make the trip.

"That's what I've been told. Sometimes I feel ninety eight and others I don't," said Willis, who has written several books about his life during the war, and says this trip could be a book in itself.

"It's really amazing how many people are involved in it. I'm just astonished" Willis also said.

Another veteran, Charles Bidwell came all the way from Scranton, Pennsylvania to make the flight after his son signed him up because there is not an Honor Flight where he lives.

"I wish they had it. Gosh it's exciting. I'm really excited over this," Bidwell said.

Since the Honor Flight of Northwest Ohio began in 2008, it has transported nearly 900 World War II veterans.

"It's huge. They're finally getting the honor that they deserve, that they should have gotten before now and we can finally do it for them and we're just honored to be able to do that for them," said Beth Emory, Honor Flight board member.

Don Boyd says he is just grateful he is able to see it all with fellow comrades and his son, Matthew Boyd.

"Very fortunate that I never got hit. Missed death three times by inches and twice by a few feet" said Don Boyd

"I think there's going to be some tears. I really do, but it'll be cool" said Matthew Boyd.

According to Honor Flight, the trips will continue in the Spring if the funds are there.

