Some have trouble signing-up for Republic Services' rewards

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Starting in late August, Toledo trash customers were able to sign up for the My Republic Rewards program, which offers discounts to local businesses as an incentive to recycle.

Republic Services said roughly 20,000 customers have set up an account already.

However for John Horvath, it was a bumpy start trying to navigate the system.

"I did have difficulty with the enrollment process, tried to do it on-line," said Horvath.

After calling a toll-free help line, 1-888-727-2978, John is all set up, ready to take advantage of the program.

"We need to reduce the amount of trash going into the landfills. If this is being put to a better use and I can get some benefit from it, all the better," said Horvath.

Many other Toledoans, including Tony Parsons, don't know about the program. After informing Tony of the program and how he can gain benefits from a program he's paying for as part of his monthly trash fee, he plans to sign up,

"I had no clue, no clue, but I would definitely take advantage of it," said Parsons.

Even if Toledoans lost their information card telling them how to sign up, they can still enroll through the help available from Recycle Bank.

Go to http://myrepublicrewards.com/ to learn more about the program and to sign up.

