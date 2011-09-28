Danielle and Evan Donoho seemed happy, no warning signs

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - To those who knew Evan and Danielle Donoho, the news she was murdered by her husband has come as a complete shock.

Danielle and Evan Donoho were married March 31, 2010.

Danielle grew up in Findlay and graduated in 2005 from The University of Findlay from the Early Childhood Education program.

Danielle started working as a server at Scrambler Marie's in 2008, and according to her manager, Cory Salazar, the couple seemed happy.

At Scrambler Marie's, Danielle gained many a loyal customers, including a group of prominent figures in Findlay. The group met every Friday morning and she was a favorite in the group.

Charles Weasel, a member of the group, had nothing but praise for Danielle and said the group has set up a fund at Fifth/Third bank to help support Danielle's two children.

"It's just tragic," said Weasel. "We felt we had to do something."

Evan Donoho graduated from Elmore High School in Bloomdale, Ohio in 2003. He played basketball there for all four years and was a member of homecoming court in his senior year.

Evan enlisted in the Army in 2008 and served in Afghanistan as an infantryman for almost a year.

Army officials WTOL spoke with said he did see battle and received many awards for his services. Evan was discharged from the Army in April 2010, but Army officials said they are not allowed to reveal why he was discharged.

He was stationed at Fort Knox, Kentucky.

Danielle's manager from Scrambler Marie's said he had no idea something was going on other than Danielle seemed a little quite in the past few weeks. But nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

Danielle was reported missing by family members Monday and Findlay police arrested Evan that night. At around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday Danielle's body was found in a field south of Findlay.

Police are not revealing when or where she was killed until Evan's arraignment at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

An autopsy completed Wednesday showed Danielle died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head. They are still waiting for toxicology reports.

