National Police Athletic League hosting boxing tournament in Toledo

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Around 300 boxers from around the country are coming to Toledo, for the National Police Athletic League boxing tournament, being held October 1 to 8 at the Seagate Convention Center.

Toledo last hosted this event in 2003. The competition will involve male and female boxers ranging in age from 11-34 in various weight divisions.

This is not only a boost for the local economy, but it's also a chance for the PAL program to be highlighted, to stress how police athletic leagues across the country try to work with young people to keep them out of trouble and living productive lives.

"Boxing is very prevalent, it's one of the best ways we've found to reach the youth and do youth programs and crime prevention we do with them", says TPD Officer Robert Britt. According to Destination Toledo, more than 600 room nights have already been booked at the event's host hotel, the Park Inn.

