General Motors workers approve new 4 year labor contract

DETROIT (AP) - Factory workers at General Motors have approved a new 4-year contract with the company.

The United Auto Workers union says 65% of production workers voted in favor of the deal. About 63% of skilled trades workers also favored the contract. Voting by GM's 48,500 blue-collar workers ended on Wednesday.

Most of the workers won't get annual pay raises under the contract. But they'll get signing bonuses, profit-sharing checks and other payments totaling at least $11,500 during the next four years. GM has also promised to add at least 5,100 jobs.

Entry-level workers who make around $15 per hour will get pay raises of about 20%.

The pressure is now on for bargainers to reach contract agreements at Ford and Chrysler.

