Tree trimmer injured when lift falls

JERUSALEM TWP, OH (WTOL) - A tree trimmer was taken to the hospital Wednesday after the lift he was in tipped over on Arquette Road in Jerusalem Township.

The man was reportedly the bucket operator.

According to authorities, the lift was fully extended when it tipped. When emergency medical personnel arrived, the man was up and walking around.

He was taken to Mercy St. Vincent's hospital for treatment.

