Sirens sounded in Monroe Co., no weather alerts issued

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Tornado sirens have been sounded in Monroe County, however WTOL's team of meteorologists say there is no threat of severe weather.

A spotter in Temperance, Mich., spotted a cold air funnel. The funnel was not caused by severe weather. No warnings are in effect.

WTOL will continue to monitor the weather situation as it develops and will provide the latest updates.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved.