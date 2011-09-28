LIPP CASE: Officers involved in fatal crash cleared, internal investigations continue for shooting

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Two Toledo police officers who crashed into and killed a driver while chasing Brian Lipp the wrong way down I-75 have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

David O'Brien, 49, and Jim Mawer, 57, were pursuing Lipp when he went the wrong way up a ramp and into oncoming traffic.

Chief of Police, Mike Navarre said the two did not violate any departmental policy during the chase and an internal investigation determined both were justified in pursuing their suspect the wrong way down the interstate.

As of Sept. 28, O'Brien has returned to work on light duty, but Mawer remains off-duty.

The police department declined to release information about either officer's injuries.

Dashcam video just released from the Ohio State Highway patrol shows their trooper chased suspected armed robber Brian Lipp from Bowling Green to Toledo September 3, hitting speeds of 100 miles per hour.

Just before this, police say Lipp pulled a gun on a Toledo police officer, car jacked the vehicle he was driving, led Toledo police on a high speed chase the wrong way down I-75 which prompted a head on fatal crash with police and a separate driver.

They say Lipp was able to get away and then robbed a store in Wood County.

The trooper in the video spotted Lipp after the robbery and pursued, which ended with Lipp losing control of his vehicle and flipping it off an off ramp.

Other officers soon caught up as well as FBI. You can hear them verbally command Lipp to get down and get rid of his weapon.

In the five to six minutes of negotiations that followed, officers say Lipp lit a crack pipe and began to smoke it.

Once they say he grabbed his gun again and pointed it at officers - three Toledo police officers, three state troopers and one FBI agent fired 40 to 50 rounds.

A grand jury found none of the officers committed any criminal wrongdoing.

As for other internal reviews and investigations in this matter - a Toledo police sergeant is being sent back to the academy after police say she confronted Lipp before the high speed chases that day and she did not open fire.

Police say Lipp had his gun pointed at her at the time. A fire arms review board will also determine if the three officers who did open fire and killed Lipp were justified.

A hearing for that has not yet been set.

