Donoho Autopsy: Danielle died from blunt force trauma

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) - An autopsy Wednesday showed Danielle Donoho died from blunt force trauma to the head. Authorities are waiting for the toxicology report.

The Lucas County Coroner's Office performed the autopsy.

Danielle was reported missing Monday and found dead Tuesday.

Danielle's husband, Evan Donoho, was arrested Monday, Sept. 26, and is set to make his first court appearance in connection to her death tomorrow at 2:30 p.m.

Police will not say where the murder took place or how Danielle was killed.

Investigators also have not released any possible motive, but did say Evan Donoho has no criminal history.

Her Facebook page shows her with her 26 year-old husband, Evan, and declares they were married in March of last year.

Danielle had a 13-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter who resided with them. They have been accounted for and are currently with their biological fathers.

Jacques Manns, the Donoho's next door neighbor on Hull Street in Findlay, spoke highly of Danielle.

"I was very shocked because like I said Danielle was sweet," said Manns.

