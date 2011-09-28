Phonate CommunityTrack11

Donate your old cell phone Monday, Oct 4 through Sunday, Oct. 23 to the Phonate program sponsored by WTOL, Huntington Bank and Yark Automotive.



There are over 100 million cell phones retired every year, which account for nearly 65,000 tons of toxic waste. Cell phone recycling is critical because each improperly disposed cell phone can pollute up to 132,000 liters of water. By donating you retired cell phone you provide emergency communication to someone in need and help the environment.

Donated cell phones are reusable because any working mobile phone can dial a 911 call center, which is an FCC requirement. As a result, recycled cell phones can be used as emergency lifelines for seniors.



Recycled cell phones are also an important emergency link for women's shelters. Donated cell phones could save a life by enabling victims of domestic violence with instant access to emergency services.

Donate at one of the following locations:

WTOL located at 730 N. Summit St.



Any Yark Automotive dealer.



Any Huntington Bank location.

