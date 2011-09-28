Brent Peace faces up to 11 years for east Toledo death

Brent Peace of Oregon was found guilty Tuesday of causing the death of his girlfriend, Holly Zimmer (pictured below).

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Brent Peace of Oregon was found guilty Tuesday of causing the death of his girlfriend, Holly Zimmer.

Prosecutors say Peace ran his car into Zimmer in February of this year in east Toledo.

He reached a plea deal that dismissed the charges of murder and felonious assault. The Blade reports that he pleaded no contest to one count each of aggravated vehicular homicide, tampering with evidence, and leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

Zimmer was found dead hours after investigators say she and Peace had been seen arguing.

He faces up to 11 years behind bars when he's sentenced in October.

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All Rights Reserved.

