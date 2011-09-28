Some Kroger ground beef recalled in OH

(WTOL) - Tyson Fresh Meats has recalled some lots of ground beef sold at Ohio Kroger stores after a person got sick from E. coli.

That person was in Butler County located in southwest Ohio.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall by Tyson on Tuesday. A total of 131,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

The ground beef being recalled is:

-- 5-pound chubs (cylinders of ground beef) of Kroger-brand "GROUND BEEF 73 percent LEAN - 27 percent FAT," packed in 40-pound cases containing eight chubs. Cases bear an identifying product code of "D-0211 QW." These products were produced on Aug. 23, 2011 and were shipped to distribution centers in Indiana and Tennessee for retail sale.

-- 3-pound chubs of Butcher's Brand "GROUND BEEF 73 percent LEAN - 27 percent FAT," packed in 36-pound cases each containing 12 chubs. Cases bear an identifying product code of "D-0211 LWIF." These products were produced on Aug. 23, 2011 and were shipped to distribution centers in North Carolina and South Carolina for retail sale.

-- 3-pound chubs of a generic label "GROUND BEEF 73 percent LEAN - 27 percent FAT," packed in 36-pound cases each containing 12 chubs. Cases bear an identifying product code of "D-0211 LWI." These products were produced on Aug. 23, 2011 and were shipped to distribution centers in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin for retail sale.

The products subject to recall have a "BEST BEFORE OR FREEZE BY" date of "SEP 12 2011" and the establishment number "245D" ink jetted along the package seam. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS' website.

