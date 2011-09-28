Sen. Edna Brown: Abolish OH death penalty

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - One day after Ohio Governor John Kasich commuted the death sentence of a convicted killer, State Senator Edna Brown plans to introduce legislation to abolish the death penalty in the Buckeye State.

She calls the death penalty an archaic practice, and she's encouraging Kasich to place a moratorium on all executions while the procedure is studied and her legislation is considered.

A news release by Senator Brown

COLUMBUS, OH – State Senator Edna Brown (D-Toledo) announced (Tuesday) that she will soon introduce legislation to abolish the death penalty in Ohio. Senator Brown's announcement comes on the heels of Governor Kasich's decision to not execute convicted killer Joseph Murphy.

"Despite the Parole Board and the Governor's decision, I plan to introduce legislation that will abolish the death penalty in Ohio," said Senator Brown. "The timing is right to end this archaic practice, especially after watching the controversial execution of Troy Davis in Georgia."

Last week in an 8-0 vote, the Ohio Parole Board recommended that Joseph Murphy should not be executed and instead, spend the rest of his life in jail without parole. Murphy was convicted of murdering a 72-year old woman in Marion, Ohio in 1987. The board's decision was based on Murphy's traumatic childhood and history of sexual abuse.

"Mr. Murphy should be punished for his heinous acts," said Senator Brown. "But his punishment should be spending the rest of his life in jail, and not by execution."

Governor Kasich's concurrence with the parole board marks the fourth time since July that an execution in Ohio has been postponed or called off. The Governor's decision is also in line with former Ohio Supreme Court Judge Thomas J. Moyer, who also agreed that Murphy's life should be spared in 1992.

While her legislation is being considered, Senator Brown is also urging the Governor to place a moratorium on all executions until a study, commissioned by Ohio Chief Justice Maureen O'Connor is completed. The study will not decide on whether or not Ohio should have the death penalty, but rather study the overall procedure. The study will be done by a task force through the Ohio Bar Association.

Senator Brown's legislation will mirror HB 160, which is sponsored by Reps. Celeste (D-Grandview Heights) and Antonio (D-Lakewood).

