One of Toledo's oldest police officers sent back to academy

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The city of Toledo is sending one of its oldest police officers back to the academy due to her actions earlier this month just before a deadly police chase.

Police Chief Mike Navarre says the city conducted an extensive administrative review of Sgt. Karen Martensen, 66, following the deadly chase and shooting death of Brian Lipp.

Martensen did not shoot Lipp or chase him down I-75. They say she confronted him before all that and fired no shots.

Lipp was a suspect in a series of armed robberies. He was spotted at the Barney's at Detroit and Alexis when Sgt. Martensen was watching over the Super Fitness parking lot.

A Barney's clerk says she saw Lipp with gun in hand heading right to a customer.

"Had the gun all in his face, pushed him against the car, pushed him against the pump, pushed him into the car," clerk Tammy Johnson said.

Johnson says Sgt. Martensen parked her cruiser right in front of the store.

Police say Lipp drew his gun on Martensen and she drew hers, then sought cover.

"If you feel your life is threatened, you can pull yours out and you can fire," police expert Richard Murphy said when explaining what the police academy teaches its officers when confronting someone with a gun.

With no shots fired, Lipp stole a customer's car and headed the wrong way down I-75 which prompted other officers to follow.

Larry Collins crashed head on into a police cruiser, killing him.

Lipp was eventually shot and killed by officers later that morning.

"The city is very liable for anything the officer does," Murphy said.

The Barney's clerks feel like Martensen made the right move.

But right after the incident, Martensen was put on restricted duty until she begins retraining this Thursday.

"If they feel at the academy that you're retrained and are positive to go back, then you go back on the street again," Murphy said.

