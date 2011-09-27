Drop in property tax revenues impacting Wood Co. schools

WOOD COUNTY, OH (WTOL) - After more than two years of reappraisal work for homes the numbers are in and they are not good for Wood County property owners.

Residential and industrial property values fell more than ten percent and commercial values dropped by more than five percent. These numbers are based on sales over the past three years.

While this may result in a decrease in your taxes, they will not fall as much as your home's value did. Some tax levies are actually adjusted to collect more when property values fall.

The drop in property values still means the Wood County General Fund will take in about $600,000 less in taxes this year.

County commissioner Jim Carter said that could force cutbacks.

We're all in same boat – it's not just wood county, it's others as well and there's more than one explanation for it, but it is what it is and we'll work through it," Carter said.

Local school districts are also being hit hard by the drop in values.

The Perrysburg Schools gets 70 percent of its funding from local property taxes. District Treasurer Matt Feasel said dropping property values complicate an already trying financial outlook.

"Anytime you see a decrease in values, you're going to see a decrease in dollars coming into the district and when you're running as tight of a budget as most of us are, it has an impact on the programs," Feasel said.

If you live in Wood County you can find out how your property's value has changed by going to the Wood County Auditor's website. (http://auditor.co.wood.oh.us)

