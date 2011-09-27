Toledoans protest national banks with garbage

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - A group of Toledoans protested the nation's major banks Tuesday by throwing garbage at the doorstep of one of its offices.

Dozens of protestors gathered to clean up foreclosed properties on the 1100 block of Pinewood Avenue. The street has fallen victim to a number of foreclosures.

Marguerite Dunston grew up in the neighborhood. She participated in the clean up and protest.

"Not only does a foreclosure affect our economy, it affects our immediate neighborhood," Dunston said. "It just brings down our property value altogether. I mean, who wants to go outside their front door and see an overgrown lot or an abandoned home or a burnt up house?"

Instead of taking the garbage to a dumpster, the group dumped it in front of CitiFinancial on Airport Highway.

"Would you like to live next door to a pile of garbage?" Dunston asked.

Alan Cox works as a neighborhood development specialist for the City of Toledo. He said the city pays for the upkeep of the properties.

"Our department and others are having to clean up the neighborhoods. Keep it clean, keep it safe, keep it protected until they can be made into productive homes again," Cox said.

The protestors said it is time for the big banks to pay for the upkeep themselves, not the taxpayers.

"We've already been beat up enough, and they certainly have the ability to do it. We bailed them out," Cox said.

The group wants the government to pass a piece of legislation that makes it mandatory for banks to take care of foreclosed property.

WTOL11 reached out to the Spring Meadows location of CitiFinancial, where the group was protesting.

The branch said they could not comment and told WTOL11 to call their corporate office. There was no reply at the corporate office.

