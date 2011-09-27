Ottawa County residents upset about lengthy project on SR 163

DANBURY TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) - Drivers are dealing with several road construction projects on major roadways in Ottawa County. On State Route 163, crews repairing three culverts forced road closures on the heavily traveled stretch of road for drivers. SR 163 runs the length of the peninsula

"There's only basically one or two ways to get on our off the peninsula. And that's a major highway, a major state route in Ottawa County," said Danbury Township Police Chief Mike Meisler.

Meisler said the police department is receiving a number of complaints from citizens. The road closures send drivers on a lengthy detour, several miles out of the way.

"It makes it difficult on me, I have to go to these different marina, and I have waste 10, 15 minutes each way. Its a little more difficult," said Mike Shepherd.

The culvert repairs are part of a larger resurfacing project for SR 163. The Ohio Department of Transportation said the SR 163 closures will continue until Oct. 10. Crews will then begin to resurface SR 163 between SR 269 and Church Road.

That work will continue until November 2011.

ODOT crews are also upgrading SR 53 at the SR 163 interchange. That project is expected to be complete May 2012.

ODOT said it started the projects after the busy tourism season to lessen the impact on businesses.

In a statement, ODOT spokesperson Theresa Pollick said:

"ODOT realizes how vital these routes (SR 163 & 53) are to the local community and when possible like in these projects, we avoid construction between Memorial and Labor Day. Construction during any time of the year is never convenient, but the work must be done to keep these roadways maintained and safe for continued use."

Copyright 2011 WTOL. All rights reserved