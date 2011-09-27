Libbey High School on National Registry of Historic Places, City still plans to demolish

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - The former Libbey High School building has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places. For those still hoping to save the structure it represents new hope.

"It allows any interested investor more opportunities now," said Sue Terrill, who continues to push for redevelopment proposals to surface. "While we've got this we believe there's hope. We're going to keep trying. We believe it's worth it."

Asbestos removal and other abatement work began in August and Toledo Public Schools plans to start demolition by the third week of December, because demolition must begin by the end of the year in order for the district to keep $1.5 million funding from the State of Ohio.

The school was closed due to low enrollment and district leaders say they can't afford to maintain a vacant building during extremely tight financial times.

Gail Chevalier, a 1977 Libbey Grad, lives across the street from Libbey and is against its demolition.

"It's a beautiful building. If it's on the historic register, I don't know why they're tearing it down," said Cevalier.

