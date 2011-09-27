Michigan officers accused of spending drug money

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) - Authorities say drug money seized by Romulus police was used to pay for prostitutes, marijuana and alcohol, and to buy a tanning salon later operated by the chief's wife.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Tuesday that former chief Michael St. Andre and detectives Richard Balzer, Richard Landry and Donald Hopkins face numerous charges, including conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement.

Detectives Jeremy Channells and Larry Droege are charged with misconduct in office and neglect of duty.

Sandra St. Andre, the ex-chief's wife, faces acquiring/maintaining a criminal enterprise, conspiracy and tax charges.

Arraignments were scheduled for Tuesday in Romulus, southwest of Detroit. Prosecutors didn't know if the defendants had attorneys.

State police were tipped off about possible corruption in 2008.

Michael St. Andre retired earlier this month.

Copyright 2011 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.