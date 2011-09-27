Missing Findlay woman found dead, husband charged with murder

626 Hull Street in Findlay where the Donohos lived.

Evan Donoho is accused of killing his wife Danielle.

FINDLAY, OHIO (WTOL) - A Findlay mother of two who was reported missing Monday was found dead this morning.

At 4:17 p.m. Monday, family members reported Danielle Donoho, 29 and Evan Donoho, 26, of 626 Hull Ave. in Findlay, had not been seen since the early morning hours.

Two hours later, Evan Donoho was found at a Findlay residence and was taken to the police station.

He was later arrested and charged of murder and was placed in the Hancock County Jail.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, the body of a deceased woman believed to be Danielle, was found in a field off Township Road 168 in Hancock County.

Police have still not determined where the murder took place.

Danielle had two children, ages 13 and 6 who resided with them. They have been accounted for and are currently with their biological father.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Sept. 28.

