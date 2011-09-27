Toledo teen gets 8 years for manslaughter

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) - Marques Torres, 17, was sentenced to eight years in prison for the beating death of 42-year-old Gabriel Morales.

He was charged with murder but pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter. Prosecutors say he beat Morales with a tire jack when the two got into an altercation in east Toledo.

