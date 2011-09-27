WTOL Editorial: Get out this Sunday and support Race for the Cure 2011

This Sunday is The Susan G. Komen Race For the Cure.

Our own Chrys Peterson will once again set the pace for the largest single charity event in Northwest Ohio. The weather looks promising, which is always a good thing.

TOL 11 will air a live 2-hour telecast from 9-11am on Sunday morning. Breast cancer is an insidious disease that continues to be America's number 2 killer.

One day a cure will be found. Until that day, we have this day to come together to celebrate survivors and to express our faith, hope and support.

It is a special moment in Northwest Ohio. I hope to see you there.

